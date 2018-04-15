Not all that glitters gold for Dolphins

On paper, it was Australia's most successful medal haul in the Commonwealth Games pool.

Look closer and not all that glittered at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre was gold for the Dolphins ahead of Tokyo 2020.

The overall tally of 73 medals - including 28 gold - is nothing to be sneezed at.

Never before has Australia won so many gold at a Games - the previous benchmark was 24 at Manchester in 2002 and the 1994 Victoria Games in Canada.

However, the Dolphins still come up short when compared to the Manchester gold rush.

Take away Para events that were added to the Gold Coast program and Australia won 21 gold compared with 25 in 2002.

And perhaps what makes more sobering reading for head coach Jacco Verhaeren, Australia produced only two performances that would have struck gold at the 2017 world titles - the world record-breaking women's 4x100m freestyle relay team and 100m winner Bronte Campbell.

Campbell's stunning 52.27 second effort equalled American Simone Manuel's time that clinched gold last year.

Still, Verhaeren believes it is the self belief gained from the Gold Coast that has put the Dolphins in good stead ahead of their true test before 2020 - August's Pan Pacs in Tokyo where the mighty Americans lie in wait.

"Everybody is confident," he said.

"It's great to be on this amount of medals.

"Our aim for this campaign was to make Australia proud, show them what we are made of - I think we succeeded in that."

Besides the medals, the successful return of Cate Campbell and Kyle Chalmers will also boost the Dolphins' morale ahead of the Pan Pacs.

Back from a 2017 sabbatical to exorcise her Rio demons, Campbell, 25, grabbed three gold and anchored the world record-breaking relay team.

Some critics believed Rio had come back to haunt her when she "faltered" in the 100m final where she was mowed down by her younger sister.

But Verhaeren laughed off concerns for the ex-world champion's mindset.

"I wouldn't say she faltered. I think Bronte was simply very good," he said.

"Cate lost one race - that's not a bad week."

Australia will be without former world champion Bronte at the Pan Pacs after she opted to follow her sister's lead and take a break to nurse her hip and shoulder issues through to Tokyo.

But Chalmers and Games teen sensation Ariarne Titmus will be present, setting up what looms as the showdowns to watch in August.

Titmus - just 17 - became the first woman to claim the Commonwealth 400m-800m double since Tracey Wickham in 1982, throwing down the gauntlet to American distance queen Katie Ledecky.

And Verhaeren said a looming clash with US sprint star Caeleb Dressel would provide all the motivation Chalmers needed to bounce back from his surprise 100m loss.

Ex-world champion backstroker Mitch Larkin, the most successful athlete at the Gold Coast Games with five gold, also has his groove back.

And so it seems, does the Dolphins.

"We will see in two years how we are but the signs are very good," Verhaeren said.