Lawn bowls goes through generation change

The Gold Coast Commonwealth Games may represent a changing of the guard for Australian lawn bowls, with younger members of the team likely to be in control when Birmingham rolls around in four years.

The shock quarter-final defeat of 43-year-old veteran Karen Murphy has all but ended her hopes for the one prize that has eluded her in an otherwise illustrious career - a women's singles gold medal.

But while the wounds are very much still raw for the shattered Murphy, gold medal wins by the women's fours and triples sides will give national coach Steve Glasson hope for the future.

Both squads featured younger names like 27-year-olds Carla Krizanic and Natasha Scott, who are suddenly full of confidence at becoming double Commonwealth Games gold medallists and will be in their prime in 2022.

The theme of youth holds true in para bowls as well, with 24-year-old Jake Fehlberg one half of the vision impaired mixed pairs team that took gold.

On the men's side, Aaron Wilson won singles gold by impressively defeating Canada's Ryan Bester - who works as a greens co-ordinator at the Games venue, Broadbeach Bowls Club.

Now he says world championship gold is on his mind.

"(The next Commonwealth Games) is definitely something you think about but it's still a long way away," he said.

"The next focus is probably the world bowls and that's here on the Gold Coast in two years."

By that time the men's fours team may have recovered from their devastating loss in the final, which they led the whole way in before being pipped by Scotland on the last end.

"We were well in that game and probably played better for the most part but they played some shots which probably got them over the line in the end," skip Aron Sherriff said.

"So yeah, it's a bit heartbreaking but we'll bounce back."