Aussie gymnasts set foundation for success

Australia's golden finish to the Commonwealth Games gymnastics is an important step on the journey towards matching it with the world's best.

But all roads lead to Tokyo - and a strong performance on home soil will count for little if Australia again to fail qualify a team for the 2020 Olympics.

The home nation left it until the final day of the artistic competition to shine brightest with Melbourne's Alexandra Eade claiming a surprise gold medal in the individual floor final hours after pocket rocket Chris Remkes took out the men's vault event.

It added to silver medals for Georgia Godwin (all-around) and Georgia-Rose Brown (beam) and bronze for Australia's women in the team event.

National women's coach Mihai Brestyan hailed the result as a triumph for a nation that failed to win a single gold medal at the 2014 Glasgow Games and missed team qualification at the Rio Olympics.

The US-based coach has been forthright about the vast improvement needed for Australia's gymnasts to compete at the top level.

But he believes the women's team is making progress and has already turned his attention to ensuring they're part of the Tokyo Olympics.

"We already start planning for that and thinking about that because that's the ultimate goal, to qualify the team for the Olympic Games," Brestyan told AAP.

"We are happy with this result but it's just one step in this moment to show and to prove we can do better.

"They just want to be better at the next one because a good result today creates the responsibilities for improvement tomorrow."

Australia's gymnasts rarely get the chance to perform in front of big crowds but Brestyan believes his introduction of US-style verification at team training camps - designed to simulate the pressure of competition - has already paid dividends.

Their next major assignment is the national championships in May and Brestyan hopes the event will be more fiercely-contested than ever.

"I believe there's nothing more proud than to be Australian champion ... I believe through this, they will respect the program," he said.

Australia's rhythmic gymnasts fell short of gold but at least snared a couple of medals after coming home empty-handed from the Glasgow Games.

Melbourne teenager Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva won bronze in the individual ball final while Australia also took out third place in the team event.

Cypriot prodigy Diamanto Evripidou stole the show, taking out four events to fall just short of equalling Australian swimmer Mitch Larkin's Games-leading five gold medals.