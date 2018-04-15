De Rozario wins wheelchair marathon gold

Australian Madison de Rozario has won her second gold medal of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, taking out the women's wheelchair marathon.

De Rozario was locked in a tight contest with three others until she reluctantly made her solo move with seven kilometres to go and held on to win in one hour 44 minutes.

Teammate Eliza Ault-Connell took the silver 13 seconds behind, while England's Jade Jones claimed bronze.

"That was amazing, I love the marathon. It was a lot of fun," de Rozario said.

At the 35km mark she was leading the group of four including Ault-Connell, Jones and Scotland's Samantha Kinghorn, hoping for the others to take their turn in front.

When no-one obliged she felt she had no option but to go out alone to ensure she had a buffer going into the final climb coming into Southport.

"I knew there was a hill to finish and I'm a terrible climber, so I knew wanted to be away by the end," she said.

"I figured if I'm going to be up front I may as well not be helping anyone so I had a longer wind up than I originally intended and I was just hoping I could hold it, so I'm glad it worked out."

The 24-year-old will leave the Gold Coast with two gold medals after also winning the 1500m on the track earlier at Carrara Stadium.

"It was definitely a quiet goal, I knew I could potentially do it," she said.

"But it's hard to know what to expect. Everyone's so strong and they're incredible athletes, but I'm really happy to come away with both."