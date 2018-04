Australian diver Domonic Bedggood has won 10m platform gold at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Saturday night.

Bedggood, 23, finished with 451.15 points to pip England's Matthew Dixon (449.55) with his sixth and final dive while Canada's Vincent Riendeau (425.40pts) took bronze.

Australia's Declan Stacey finished seventh and compatriot Matthew Barnard 10th in the 12-man final.