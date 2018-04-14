News

Aussie Parker denied boxing gold at Games

Michael Ramsey
AAP /

Australian boxer Caitlin Parker has fallen short of winning gold at the Commonwealth Games, losing to Wales' Lauren Price in the women's 75kg final.

The Perth native was overpowered by her older opponent, losing in a 4-1 split decision at Oxenford Studios on Saturday night.

The last of five Australian boxers to compete in the finals, Parker's loss means Australia will finish the Games with three gold medals after victories to Skye Nicolson (women's 57kg), Anja Stridsman (women's 60kg) and Harry Garside (men's 60kg).

