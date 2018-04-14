'Face of the Games': Boxer accuses judges of Aussie bias

Hometown hero Skye Nicolson has honoured the memory of her late brother with an emotional gold medal triumph at the Commonwealth Games, but her opponent Michaela Walsh was furious.

Nicolson, whose brother Jamie won featherweight bronze at the 1990 Auckland Games, prevailed by the tightest of margins for a split decision victory over Northern Ireland's Walsh in the 57kg final at Oxenford Studios.

It is Australia's third boxing gold medal for the Games following earlier triumphs for Anja Stridsman (women's 60kg) and Harry Garside (men's 60kg).

But none neither were more powerful than Nicolson's dramatic victory in memory of the brother she believes was "robbed" when disqualified in his semi-final at the Auckland Games.

Jamie was 22 when killed in a car crash with younger brother Gavin in 1994, a year before Skye was born.

"I had a little chat to them right before I went in and they were definitely there with me," Nicolson said.

"I won that medal for both of us tonight. I'm so stoked."

Neither woman was able to land a significant blow for much of Saturday night's contest, with three out of five judges scoring the fight 29-28 in Nicolson's favour.

Walsh was devastated after the fight and can consider herself unlucky not to have prevailed.

"I don't really know how I lost that fight. I don't even think it was close," Walsh told AAP.

"But she's the face of the Games and sometimes that's the way it is.

"Some of the decisions have been really bad lately, for Australia, I don't know how they can get away with it. But it's just going to make me stronger."

Walsh's comments echo those from Mbachi Kaonga's epic, expletive-laden meltdown when he lost to Australia's Clay Waterman in a men's quarter-final bout.

That’s hard on Michaela Walsh. Very little in it, not a nice fight to watch, but thought she landed any decent punches that connected and attempted to take the fight to home favourite Nicolson — Neil Loughran (@neil_loughran) April 14, 2018

Deja-vu for Michaela Walsh. Drops the tightest of split decisions. Thought she should have got that. — Mark Staniforth (@markstani1) April 14, 2018

Michaela Walsh in tears and I can't help but think she has a right to be upset with that decision. — Phil Lutton (@phillutton78) April 14, 2018

Definitely thought Michaela Walsh won that fight. Very hard done by losing on a split decision. — Ally McKenzie (@AllyMcKenzie91) April 14, 2018

It was a case of history repeating itself for Walsh, who also suffered a contentious split decision loss in the gold medal bout at the 2014 Glasgow Games.

Nicolson will now look to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, having thrived under pressure as the most scrutinised boxer at the Games.

"I felt a lot of pressure earlier in the competition but my family have been messaging me, speaking to me and telling me they're so proud of me no matter what happens and it took a big load off," Nicolson said.

"I really just got to relax and have some fun out there doing what I love so I was really happy with that, I didn't feel much pressure at all."

Nicolson's victory was the third boxing gold of the day for Australia after Anja Stridsman and Harry Garside took out their respective finals.

But two other finals went the other way as Jason Whateley was defeated by New Zealand's David Nyika and Caitlin Parker was beaten Welsh fighter Lauren Price.

with AAP