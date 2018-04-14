Skye wins emotional boxing gold at Games

Hometown hero Skye Nicolson has honoured the memory of her late brother with an emotional gold medal triumph at the Commonwealth Games, defeating Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh in a controversial split decision.

European champion Walsh was left stunned as Nicolson, whose brother Jamie won featherweight bronze at the 1990 Auckland Games, prevailed by the tightest of margins in the women's 57kg final at Oxenford Studios.

It is Australia's third boxing gold medal for the Games following earlier triumphs for Anja Stridsman (women's 60kg) and Harry Garside (men's 60kg).

But neither was more powerful than Nicolson's dramatic victory in memory of the brother she believes was "robbed" when disqualified in his semi-final at the Auckland Games.

Jamie was 22 when killed in a car crash with younger brother Gavin in 1994 - a year before Skye was born.

"I had a little chat to them right before I went in and they were definitely there with me," Nicolson said.

"I won that medal for both of us tonight. I'm so stoked."

Walsh was devastated after the fight and can consider herself unlucky not to have prevailed.

Neither woman was able to land a significant blow for much of Saturday night's contest, with three out of five judges scoring the fight 29-28 in Nicolson's favour.

"I don't really know how I lost that fight. I don't even think it was close," Walsh told AAP.

"But she's the face of the Games and sometimes that's the way it is.

"Some of the decisions have been really bad lately, for Australia, I don't know how they can get away with it. But it's just going to make me stronger."

It was a case of history repeating itself for Walsh, who also suffered a contentious split decision loss in the gold medal bout at the 2014 Glasgow Games.

Nicolson will now look to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, having thrived under pressure as the most scrutinised boxer at the Games.

"I felt a lot of pressure earlier in the competition but my family have been messaging me, speaking to me and telling me they're so proud of me no matter what happens and it took a big load off," Nicolson said.

"I really just got to relax and have some fun out there doing what I love so I was really happy with that, I didn't feel much pressure at all."