Australia into Comm Games netball final

Australian netball coach Lisa Alexander has defended her under-fire New Zealand counterpart, even after the Diamonds eliminated the Silver Ferns from the Commonwealth Games with a thumping 65-44 semi-final win.

The victory saw Australia through to Sunday's final against England, with the Diamonds seeking their fourth Games title.

Janine Southby has been criticised by former players and in the local press for a recent string of losses, including a shock defeat to Malawi and a nine-point reverse to England at the Games.

But the Australian mentor says the criticism of Southby, a personal friend, is unfair.

"I think we have gone ahead, I don't necessarily think the Silver Ferns have gone backwards," Alexander said.

"I have been a very respectful colleague of hers for a long time, and she carries herself with great dignity.

"I think some of the stuff in the press is a little bit distasteful."

Media comments about the Silver Ferns have ranged from questioning the side's pride in the skirt to calling for Southby's resignation.

The Diamonds simply outclassed New Zealand on Saturday, continuing their recent dominance over the Kiwis.

Australia out-passed and out-hustled the New Zealanders and the match was effectively over by three-quarter time.

"We wanted clinical execution ... very boring, but that's what has to happen," Alexander said.

The Silver Ferns were close enough in the first quarter when down by six points but that margin only grew and the match quickly slipped away from the Kiwis.

The home side led 32-21 at halftime, a score that reflected their dominance as New Zealand's early resistance began to wilt.

New Zealand's third quarter started off in the worst possible fashion when Shannon Francois passed the ball out of bounds out of the centre circle restart.

Caitlin Thwaites led the way in a superb second half performance for the Diamonds with 24 goals from 25 attempts.

She had replaced captain Caitlin Bassett who shot 17 from 18 in the opening half.

Maria Folau led all comers for New Zealand with 32 goals but her accuracy was well down at 78 per cent.

Meanwhile, England won the other semi-final in thrilling fashion earlier in the day, in a come-from-behind 56-55 win over Jamaica, to take their spot against Australia in the final.

It's the first time since netball became a Games sport in 1998 that a team other than Australia and New Zealand will contest the decider.