Botswana's bizarrely passionate 4x400m gold celebration

Botswana's 4x400m relay team have celebrated winning gold in the most bizarrely passionate way at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

Leaname Maotoanong, Baboloki Thebe, Onkabetse Nkobolo and Isaac Makwala took victory in the last track event of the competition, following up on Makwala and Thebe's 1-2 finish in the 400m final on Tuesday.

And they were clearly happy about it.

Before the last runners from Fiji and the Turks and Caicos Islands had even finished the race, the Botswana four had dropped to the ground and given each other five push-ups!

Whether it was planned or even rehearsed remains to be seen, but Makwala's reaction to holding out the Bahamas and Jamaica said it all.

They simply had to win.

Remarkably, the push-ups are probably nowhere near the top celebration of the Commonwealth Games.

Nigerian wrestler Blessing Oborududu produced perhaps the best of the century after winning gold on Friday.

The ecstatic wrestler had to hold off a vicious late surge from her Canadian opponent to scrape through for a win in the women's 68 kilogram class.

The 29-year-old just couldn't believe the stunning achievement, unleashing a never-ending celebration as her opponent and the referee looked on unimpressed.

FULL STORY Oborududu's rolling, never-ending gold medal party

Botswana might have some competition from Aaron Wilson, who celebrated his lawn bowls gold medal by running around shirtless.

In a scene that could have been deleted from Mick Molloy's 'Crackerjack' film, Wilson got his rig out and lapped up the applause.

FULL STORY: Wilson goes wild and takes in the applause