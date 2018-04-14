Gregson rues missed medal chance in 1500m

Ryan Gregson is ruing his ultra-aggressive 1500m tactics that scuppered what may have been his best shot at a Commonwealth Games medal.

Though the Australian was up against a world-best field on Saturday afternoon, the Rio Olympics finalist was a genuine medal shot.

The 27-year-old tried a starkly different approach to his sit-back-and-finish-strong heat, opting to start quickly in a bid to stretch the Kenyans.

He was still in fourth with 300m to go but faded badly from there, crossing ninth in the field of 12, nearly five seconds behind gold medallist Elijah Manangoi (3:34.78).

Fellow Kenyan Timothy Cheruiyot (3:35.17) took silver in the same quinella as last year's world championships while Scotsman Jake Wightman was narrowly behind in bronze (3:35.97).

"I probably didn't run the way I should have," Gregson said.

"I did try to run to win, I didn't want to go into this as someone kind of just flashing home late for a bronze.

"But I was probably a bit aggressive early and just tired with 300m to go when the race got going. Hard lesson.

"I'm usually better when I relax early. I used too much energy trying to hold a spot early."

Gregson said it would take a while to recover mentally.

"I put a lot of effort into this and it's going to be very hard to come back from," he said.

"I may never ever be in a position like this again so you re-group and I'll do everything I can to put myself in another position like this but it's going to take a long time to heal."

Jordy Williamsz was the strongest Australian finisher in sixth while 800m bronze medallist Luke Mathews crossed in last.

"Four races in five days has caught up to me," Mathews said.

"I just feel so disappointed for some reason. I was miserable in the heat and fluked in and feel like I should have won the 800m."