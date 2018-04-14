Cyclist wins brave gold as Aussies add more medals

The Commonwealth Games are coming to a close but Australians haven't stopped winning medals around the Gold Coast.

CYCLING GOLD

Seven weeks after breaking four vertebrae, Australia's Steele von Hoff has won the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games men's cycling road race.

The Victorian won a mass sprint to the finish of the 168.3km race at Currumbin Beachfront after he and teammate Cameron Meyer chased down the leaders over the final 10km.

Welshman Jonathan Mould won silver, with South African Clint Hendricks taking the bronze.

Earlier on Saturday, Chloe Hosking won gold in the women's road race and vowed to get her teammates' names engraved on the medal.

LATE GOLD FOR BEGGOOD

Australian diver Domonic Bedggood has won 10m platform gold at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Saturday night.

Bedggood, 23, finished with 451.15 points to pip England's Matthew Dixon (449.55) with his sixth and final dive while Canada's Vincent Riendeau (425.40pts) took bronze.

Australia's Declan Stacey finished seventh and compatriot Matthew Barnard 10th in the 12-man final.

DOUBLE DIVING MEDALS

Australian diver Maddison Keeney has claimed silver in the women's 3m springboard final at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Saturday night.

Canada's Jennifer Abel – the silver medallist at the 2014 Glasgow Games – claimed gold, pipping Keeney by just 0.40 while Australia's Anabelle Smith took bronze.

Australia's defending Commonwealth champion Esther Qin finished fifth.

FIRST TABLE TENNIS GOLD

Australian table tennis player Melissa Tapper has come from a set down to claim para singles gold at the Commonwealth Games.

The 28-year-old defeated Faith Obazuaye from Nigeria 7-11 11-2 11-6 11-3 to win Australia's first table tennis gold medal since the sport was included in the Games in 2002.

"I didn't even know that," a jubilant Tapper said. "But more personally for me, I felt like I deserved this one."

The TT6-10 event is for athletes with varying limb impairments who can stand during play.

Tapper, who also played in four able-bodied events at the Games, has Erb's palsy from a nerve-related brachial plexus injury while Obazuaye has no left arm.

TABLE TENNIS BRONZE

Earlier on Saturday, Tapper's athletes' village roommate Andrea McDonnell, 57, won bronze for Australia in the event in straight sets over 23-year-old Felicity Pickard from England.

The pair were the only two Australians from a 12-strong team to win a medal at the Games.

"We got so close in the women's teams, Jian (Fang Lay) got so close in singles as well, I think Australia should just be really proud with how hard everyone fought," Tapper said.

"My entire team came down to watch Andrea and myself and when we could during the week we supported one another at matches and sometimes that's the best you can do."

JAVELIN SILVER

Hamish Peacock from Australia has won the silver medal in the men's javelin at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Peacock, 27, produced his best throw of 82.59m in the fourth round.

Neeraj Chopra from India won the gold medal with 86.47m and the bronze went to Anderson Peters from Grenada with 82.20m.

Peacock added the 2018 silver to the bronze he won at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

His younger brother Huw Peacock was 11th in the hammer throw on day one of athletics competition on the Gold Coast.

HIGH JUMP BRONZE

Australia's Nicola McDermott has won Commonwealth Games bronze in the women's high jump.

McDermott cleared a personal-best 1.91m to keep herself in the running for gold at Carrara Stadium on Saturday.

But she couldn't get over the 1.93m conquered by England's silver medallist Morgan Lake.

Saint Lucia's Levern Spencer won gold with a best of 1.95m to better her bronze from the last two Games and claim her country's first Games gold medal in any event.

Her winning jump was one centimetre higher than omitted defending champion Eleanor Patterson's 1.94m leap to win Glasgow 2014 gold as an 18-year-old.

Patterson was sensationally overlooked for these Games after her commitment to the sport was questioned.

Fellow Australian Cassie Purdon placed sixth with a best jump of 1.84m.

SHOOTING SILVER

English shooter David Luckman edged out Australia's Jim Bailey to win the Queen's Prize individual fullbore event.

Bailey, 55, held a slender margin of five centres heading into the last two rounds, contested over 900 and 1000 yards.

He admitted he was nervous waking up on Saturday morning in the lead but happy enough with silver.

Former Brisbane-based surgeon Parag Patel took bronze, after he and Luckman won gold in the pairs event earlier in the week.

OTHER RESULTS

The Hockeyroos fell in the final to New Zealand, who made history by claiming their first Commonwealth Games gold medal in hockey with an emphatic 4-1 win.

Australia's men's and women's 4x100m relay teams missed medals as the men finished just short of third and the women were disqualified over an early run.

Anja Stridsman and Harry Garside won their respective bouts to take gold medals on a big day for boxing.

with AAP