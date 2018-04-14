Bronze for McDermott in women's high jump

Australia's Nicola McDermott has won Commonwealth Games bronze in the women's high jump.

McDermott cleared a personal-best 1.91m to keep herself in the running for gold at Carrara Stadium on Saturday.

But she couldn't get over the 1.93m conquered by England's silver medallist Morgan Lake.

Saint Lucia's Levern Spencer won gold with a best of 1.95m to better her bronze from the last two Games and claim her country's first Games gold medal in any event.

Her winning jump was one centimetre higher than omitted defending champion Eleanor Patterson's 1.94m leap to win Glasgow 2014 gold as an 18-year-old.

Patterson was sensationally overlooked for these Games after her commitment to the sport was questioned.

Fellow Australian Cassie Purdon placed sixth with a best jump of 1.84m.