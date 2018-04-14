News

Fall heartbreak for Aussie women's 4x100m relay team
In a heartbreaking moment at the final changeover with a good result looking likely, Breen appeared to stumble when Day handed her the baton as they came into the straight.

Breen grabbed at her left hamstring but said after the race it was nothing in particular.

"I don't know. I pushed off and my leg just went 'nah, we're not coming to the party today'," she told Channel 7.

"It's the left side, the one we've had issues with for a while so, yeah."

Unbeknownst to the quartet, they'd already been disqualified after Beahan was ruled to have run on the line of her lane during her opening shift.

"I didn't even realise I did what I did. I'm disappointed I did do that but as a whole I executed my start pretty well," Beahan said.

The unfortunate moment. Pic: Channel 7

Breen paid tribute to the Carrara Stadium crowd on the final Saturday of the event.

"The crowd has been awesome and it was such a privilege for us to be out here," Breen said.

"(Three of us) didn't get to make the final of our individual events so it's great to be here this afternoon in front of this amazing crowd. It's a sell-out today so it's just a privilege to compete for Australia."

Beahan was the only one of the four Australians to reach the final of their individual events.

The 26-year-old finished fifth in the 100m hurdles final last night but was not upset to have missed a medal in the relay.

The team sticks together. Pic: Getty

Instead, she was more focused on Breen and produced a wonderful sentiment to sign off from the Comm Games.

"At the end of the day we've worked our arses off and we've done the job," she said.

"Unfortunately, health is more important than a place so as long as Mel's ok."

England did the double in the 4x100m relay finals, winning the women's final by 0.06 of a second from Jamaica.

In the earlier men's final, England took gold by 0.11s from South Africa as Australia's men finished fourth.

The young Aussies were in a good position going into the last changeover but were overhauled by the three medallists.

with AAP

