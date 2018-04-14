Black Sticks beat Hockeyroos to claim gold

New Zealand have made history by claiming their first Commonwealth Games gold medal in the hockey with an emphatic 4-1 win over trans-Tasman rivals Australia.

The Hockeyroos entered the final without having their net breached all tournament, but a 14-minute spell bridging the second and third quarters where they conceded three goals consigned them to silver.

Shiloh Gloyn's slap got the Kiwis in front just before halftime on Saturday, before Rose Keddell and Olivia Merry set up a commanding 3-0 lead with a quarter to go,

Australia got one back through Jodie Kenny's darting penalty corner in the 50th minute, but any thoughts of a comeback ended on Anita McLaren's penalty flick four minutes from fulltime.

In front of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the win also ended a 20-year wait for gold.

The Black Sticks had only made the Commonwealth final once in the women's draw since the sport's inception in 2008, losing agonisingly to Australia on penalty strokes in Delhi eight years ago.

However there would be no such heartbreak on the Gold Coast, where they took advantage of a Hockeyroos side that appeared heavy-legged from the outset.

Veteran goalkeeper Rachael Lynch was called on early and often for the home side, batting numerous shots on goal, including a desperate dive to deny Gloyn in the opening period.

But she was finally broken by a 28th-minute rocket from Gloyn, who found herself alone at the top of the shooting circle and fired low and right past an outstretched Lynch.

Australia had a couple of chances in the second, with Savannah Fitzpatrick going close on two occasions, but were otherwise limited for opportunities like they have for most of the campaign.

New Zealand picked up where they left off after the break, and doubled their advantage on Keddell's rebound goal in the 34th minute despite protests from the home side.

But a Merry penalty corner three minutes from three-quarter time all but sealed Australia's fate, with Kenny and McLaren then trading penalty goals in the final period.

New Zealand coach Mark Hager said it was just reward for 10 years of heartbreak.

"Two Olympic fourths, quite haven't been able to get over the line at the Commonwealth Games, World League Four finals we got close but haven't been able to get over," Hager said.

"It's just pleasing for the girls that we've finally done that."

Australia skipper Emily Smith was gracious in defeat but bemoaned their issues in attack that had plagued their entire tournament, scoring just 10 goals combined over six matches.

"Credit to New Zealand, they had limited chances and they took every one of them," she said.

"We had the same amount of chances I'm sure and obviously didn't execute which is something we've struggled with the whole tournament.

"On the day they were the better team and probably deserved to win."