Para table tennis gold for Tapper at Games

Table tennis player Melissa Tapper says adding Commonwealth Games gold medallist to her biography might not sink in until she's a grandma in a rocking chair.

The 28-year-old defeated Faith Obazuaye from Nigeria 7-11 11-2 11-6 11-3 at Oxenford Studios on Saturday in the final of the para TT6-10 singles, for standing athletes with varying limb impairments.

The Nigerian's aggressive start to the match quickly crumbled as she repeatedly overshot the table following troubles with the net and was unable to break Tapper's dominance in the final three games.

It marks Australia's first table tennis gold since the sport joined the Games in 2002.

"I didn't even know that," a jubilant Tapper said through tears. "But more personally for me, I felt like I deserved this one."

Tapper has Erb's palsy in her right hand from a nerve-related brachial plexus injury.

She won bronze in the women's team event in Glasgow 2014 and made history at Rio in 2016 as the first Australian athlete to compete at both an Olympics and Paralympics.

"Every time I got introduced here, they always repeated the same Olympic, Paralympic thing," she said.

"That for me won't really sink in till probably I'm a grandma, rocking on a chair in my house one day with my grandkids.

"That thrill that you get out there, especially with a home crowd, geez that would make me want to keep playing for another 50 (years)."

Tapper, who also played in four able-bodied events at the Games, said there are still not enough numbers in Australian para table tennis to concentrate on the TT6-10 singles alone.

"If there ever comes a day that there is enough that you can focus all energy into one, that would be amazing," she said.

Earlier on Saturday, Tapper's athletes' village roommate Andrea McDonnell, 57, won bronze for Australia in the para event in straight sets over 23-year-old Felicity Pickard from England.

The pair were the only two Australians from a 12-strong team to medal at the Games.

"We got so close in the women's teams; Jian (Fang Lay) got so close in singles as well. I think Australia should just be really proud with how hard everyone fought," Tapper said.

"My entire team came down to watch Andrea and myself and when we could during the week we supported one another at matches and sometimes that's the best you can do."