Three gold medals for Aussies at boxing

Poster girl Skye Nicolson has put the icing on a stellar campaign for Australia's boxers at the Commonwealth Games, joining comeback queen Anja Stridsman and rising star Harry Garside in winning gold medals for the host nation.

Nicolson paid tribute to her late brother Jamie - a featherweight bronze medallist at the 1990 Auckland Games - with an emotional hometown triumph over Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh in Saturday night's 57kg final.

Walsh was left stunned when the contentious 3-2 split decision result was announced to the delight of a parochial Gold Coast crowd at Oxenford Studios.

The European champion hit out at the judges, claiming they had been influenced by the crowd and Nicolson's status as "the face of the Games".

"Some of the decisions have been really bad lately, for Australia, I don't know how they can get away with it," Walsh told AAP.

"She's a great ambassador for women's boxing ... but she knows in her heart of hearts who won the fight."

Nicolson paid tribute after her dramatic victory to the brother she believes was "robbed" when disqualified in his semi-final at the Auckland Games.

Jamie was 22 when killed in a car crash with younger brother Gavin in 1994 - a year before Skye was born.

"I had a little chat to them right before I went in and they were definitely there with me," Nicolson said.

"I won that medal for both of us tonight."

Stridsman's unanimous points victory over England's Paige Murney in the 60kg decider came just months after a serious injury threatened to cruel her hopes of qualification.

The 31-year-old tore her anterior cruciate ligament during a fight in Poland last September.

Stridsman remarkably carried the injury through all three of her bouts at November's selection trials before having surgery to replace the damaged ligament with an Achilles tendon taken from a corpse.

"There's been many times when I was faced with the choice of give up or keep going," she said.

"But I just chose every single time that I was going to keep fighting."

Melbourne prodigy Garside flew the flag for Australia's men with a 3-2 split decision over India's Manish Kaushik in their 60kg final.

The classy 20-year-old's speed and ring smarts again proved decisive, allowing him to dictate the fight and hold off the fast-finishing Kaushik.

Cheered on by his jubilant family and friends, Garside was overcome by emotion after claiming gold at his debut Games.

Hopes of Rio Olympian Jason Whateley adding to the tally were dashed when he lost to New Zealand's David Nyika by unanimous decision in the 91kg final.

Nyika, who had won each of their three previous fights, maintained his supremacy to add to the 81kg gold he won at the 2014 Glasgow Games.

Perth's Caitlin Parker was overpowered by Lauren Price of Wales in the women's 75kg final.