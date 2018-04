India has reigned supreme once again at the Belmont Shooting Complex with Australian Dane Sampson failing to add to his Commonwealth Games medal haul.

Sanjeev Rajput scored India's seventh shooting gold medal of the Gold Coast Games, posting a new record 454.5 points to win the men's 50m rifle three positions on Saturday from Canada's Grzegorz Sych and England's Dean Bale.

Queenslander Sampson, who won gold in the 10m air rifle earlier in the week, finished seventh.