Uganda hopes Games athletes will return

Ugandan Commonwealth Games flagbearer Peace Proscovia says she's hopeful two of the nation's athletes will return to the village before Sunday's closing ceremony.

The pair are two of 11 African athletes confirmed missing from the Games along with eight Cameroonians and a Rwandan coach.

Proscovia, who led Uganda's netball team at the Games, says it's hoped the missing pair are simply visiting friends or relatives in southeast Queensland.

"In the camp, the team is okay, all is going well," she said.

"I believe nobody else will go missing but the management is doing all things necessary to get them back to the camp.

"Although we have not gotten any communication from them ... apparently it is too early for the team to say anything based on the fact that the date for departure is still ahead."

As well as the Ugandans, five boxers and three wrestlers from Cameroon were declared missing earlier in the week.

A Rwandan para-powerlifting coach hasn't been sighted since Tuesday night while there are ongoing concerns about two Sierra Leone squash players who missed events.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has warned any athlete or official who breaches their visa will face deportation.

"If they don't want to be held in detention or locked up at the local watch house, they'd better jump on a plane before the 15th (of May) and comply with their visas conditions," Mr Dutton told Macquarie Radio on Thursday.