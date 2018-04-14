Protesters arrested at Games road race

A pair of indigenous protesters including former Northern Territory youth detention detainee Dylan Voller have been arrested at the site of the Commonwealth Games cycling road race.

Voller and a 21-year-old woman were arrested for breach of bail offences after police located them inside the race route near Currumbin at 11am on Saturday.

The arrests come amid fears protesters could aim to disrupt the road race or Sunday's marathon.

Organising committee chairman Peter Beattie said protesters had given a commitment not to disrupt protesters or spectators and he was trusting them to keep their word.

"The police have put contingencies and plans in place to deal with these issues," Beattie said.

"They are very mindful that the exposure that a marathon or cycling event may have. They are prepared.

"When I met with the actual protesters they did say to me they were not interested in disrupting an event or in any way doing something that could affect the wellbeing of an athlete or spectators.

"I expect them to honour their word."

A surfboard-style countdown clock at South Bank was graffitied with the word "solidarity" before being set alight on Friday night.

Beattie said features such as the clock were legacy items from the Games and it was disappointing to hear about the vandalism incident.

"One of the most important things we need to do is the memorabilia has to be protected," he said.

"You can actually protest without there being damaged to property or damage to people. Your message is a lot more powerful if that's the case."

The Warriors of Aboriginal Resistance Facebook page posted on Saturday the closing ceremony on Sunday would be their "biggest action yet".

Videos posted on the page also claimed police had served an eviction notice to elders at the protesters campsite on the northern end of the Spit near Main Beach.

Police confirmed on Friday the permit for the campsite had expired on Monday.

Protesters have held events across the Games with three arrested outside last week's opening ceremony and five arrested and charged on Friday, including Voller, after a clash with police at the Broadbeach Mall.