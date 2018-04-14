Boomers to face Canada for Games gold

News

Ricciardo wins incredible Chinese Grand Prix
Only trouble is, the Kiwis failed to uphold their end of the bargain - the Tall Blacks shock losers in an epic semi-final against Canada.

The Kiwis has battled back from 21 points down in the third quarter to lead by one with 5.1 seconds remaining, only for Mamadou Gueye to hit a miracle three as time expired.

New Zealand had been the only team to test Australia during the pool games, leading the Boomers midway through the final quarter before eventually going down.

So widely assumed was it that they would meet again in the final that Australia's coaches and players spoke about the probable rematch minutes after their 103-46 romp over Scotland.

"That's going to be a hell of a game - gold medal on the line, a big event, Australia v New Zealand, it's going to be a fantastic contest, I can't wait," Boomers coach Andrej Lemanis said.

His assumption had plenty of merit, given the Kiwis had crushed Canada by 22 points on Monday.

Added guard Chris Goulding, who found his range against the Scots with 15 points on 4-5 shooting from long range:

"I think we just saw then (against Scotland) a preview of how we have to play tomorrow.

"The first time we played New Zealand, we didn't move the ball that well, we were taking contested shots and we managed get over the line in the last quarter."

An Australia-New Zealand final would given the basketball competition the contest it had been craving.

Instead the Boomers will get a rematch with Canada, a team they crushed by 40 points a week ago.

It was a virtual no-contest against the Scots on Saturday, Australia leading by 16 at quarter-time and 21 at the half.

Lemanis - as he has done all tournament - spread the minutes as evenly as his players spread the scoring.

Jesse Wagstaff led all scorers with 17 points, one of five Boomers in double-figure points.

The Boomers were a super-efficient 62 per cent from long range, their 18 three-pointers more than Scotland had total baskets from anywhere.

"We're getting better at moving the ball, it's a really unselfish group," Goulding said.

"Whoever shoots the ball, no-one cares, as long as they're going in."

So dreadful were the Scots from the field that it wasn't until the final minute of the third quarter that any player had managed to drain more than one shot.

