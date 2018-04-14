Men out of 7s medals as women go for gold

Australia's sevens teams were both below their best but it was the men who paid the price, bundled out of the Commonwealth Games medal hunt after a gutting loss to England.

The women managed to win ugly and will meet Canada in a Sunday semi-final knowing they must improve after a nervous 17-10 defeat of Fiji booked their passage.

But the men can finish fifth at best after England's come-from-behind 26-17 win on the Gold Coast.

Needing to win all three pool games to progress to Sunday's Commonwealth Games semi-finals, Australia were 2-0 and in the box seat against the English.

The hosts had the edge when English captain Tom Mitchell was yellow carded for a deliberate knock down.

But, at 12-5 up, a Charlie Taylor grubber went awry as England levelled and then went ahead to start the second half.

Australia got within two but the capacity Robina Stadium crowd was denied a fairytale finish when Alexander Davis scored to give the English a nine-point buffer in the final minute.

"The game of sevens is moments, they were a bit more clinical in the key moments and that's something ... we've got to live with and as this group develops and goes forward get better at," coach Andy Friend said.

The loss cruelled Australia's unlikely charge to a medal after injuries ruled out Ed Jenkins, Lewis Holland and James Stannard this season.

It is also Friend's last tournament in charge, with the coach to be replaced by women's mentor Tim Walsh after the Games.

"That means a hell of a lot to them, for a lot of reasons we wanted to win that one and go on and win two more," Friend said.

"But sometimes in life the things you wish for don't happen.

"You wanted it to be a nice fairytale, but fairytales don't come true that often."

The result followed tough defeats of Samoa (24-7) and Jamaica (32-5) earlier in the day, with back-up playmaker Tom Lucas missing game two but returning for the England battle.

Walsh's side went unbeaten through their three pool games on Friday night and Saturday but were a far cry from the side that won Sydney's World Series leg without conceding a point.

Instead it was New Zealand who looked the sharpest and will be the team to beat on the final day of competition.

"If we play like that tomorrow we're not going to be on the podium," Walsh said.

"But the positive thing is we won ... not playing well and winning is a sign of a really good team.

"We can park that and come out tomorrow as a new day and hopefully perform like we know we can."