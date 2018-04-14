Kookaburra revs up for one last hurrah

Mark Knowles remembers the day he shut up.

It came at a time where leadership groups were in vogue, which followed a time where face-slapping, rev-ups and sledging were synonymous with the green-and-gold.

It came after an era of Kookaburrass success.

They had held the Champions Trophy, World Cup, and Commonwealth Games titles, and then-coach Ric Charlesworth was looking for someone to lead the next generation. Just one person.

"He made me the sole captain in a time where that wasn't happening in hockey," Knowles tells AAP.

"He taught me a lot of things about leadership, how it's not yelling and screaming and talking."

Charlesworth didn't want him to be saying much at all.

"The first message he gave me when he made me captain in late 2013, he said, 'This is not about you just talking well. This is about you being the best player in the world'," he says.

Knowles went on to claim that honour the following year.

"That was when I changed my mentality of what leadership was. It's not just giving a talk or speaking to the media or doing sponsors' visits. It's about performing day in, day out, and I've really lived by that," he said.

But on the eve of the final match of his distinguished career - a gold medal match at his home Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast - Knowles' leadership has changed tack.

He openly describes the current generation of Kookaburras as millennials, about having to teach them the values of eye-contact, about maintaining the desire to improve.

"This generation isn't like the ones of the past. This group, we have to really push them and prod them to get to a level of excitement. It's very hard to get this group over-excited," Knowles says.

"We haven't had to really tone it down it at all (this week) in some ways. The coaches are asking for more."

This is why he's no longer shutting up.

The fact that he's spent the past few years basing himself in Brisbane, while the rest of the squad are in Perth, has helped. While others step up in his absence, his tone at these Games has more presence.

And Knowles, who held Australia's flag at the back of the opening ceremony pack, has plenty to say now.

"It's been really powerful to say, 'I need you now', 'We need you', 'This team needs you', instead of, 'Let's do it'. They're really powerful words when someone's looking you in the eye in the huddle," he says.