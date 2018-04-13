Opals, Kookaburras move into gold medal matches

News

The Kookaburras remain on track to claim an unprecedented sixth-straight Commonwealth Games gold after advancing to the final with a heart-stopping 2-1 win over England.

The Australian men's team, who have lost just one hockey match in the history of the Games, will meet trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in what will also be skipper Mark Knowles' farewell match.

The Kookaburras appeared set for a cruisy Friday night when Trent Mitton trapped and turned to blitz one through England goalkeeper George Pinner's legs inside the opening minute.

However a third-quarter goal to Ian Sloan set up a thrilling final period, where Mitton nailed a penalty corner to send the Gold Coast Hockey Centre crowd into a frenzy.

Despite a dominant first half that finished with seven shots on target to none, Australia only had Mitton's goal to show for a one-goal lead at halftime.

The underdogs then came out a different side after the break, and took advantage of a physical third period that included two players from each side earning green cards.

More importantly, Sloan tapped in a free ball Australia failed to clear out of their circle.

Winners are grinners. Image: Getty

A push on Lachlan Sharp early in the final period gave Australia just the second penalty corner of the match and, after two miscues from Jeremy Hayward, Whitton blasted the third.

A yellow card to Daniel Beale meant Australia finished the final nine minutes down one man, which turned into two when Tom Craig was flashed green in the 56th minute.

And despite England pulling their goalkeeper for the final few minutes to add another player on field, the Kookaburras held on and will now challenge the Black Sticks for gold on Saturday.

Earlier, Australia cruised past New Zealand 109-50 and into the women's basketball gold medal match.

The Opals will take on England for gold on Saturday night, having already beaten them 118-55 in last Monday's pool match.

As she has been all tournament, Liz Cambage was again the star, dominating with 21 points as Cayla George added 18 on a perfect 4-4 shooting display from long range.

The Opals shot an amazing 60 per cent from three-point range as a team, four players with double figure points compared to none for the Kiwis.

"It*s been a while since we've been in one (a gold medal game), just really exciting to get this far with the girls on home soil," Cambage said.

"We've come so far this camp, it's been so confidence boosting heading into the world champs later this year."

Nobody has come close to toppling the Opals during the Games, and so it proved again at the Gold Coast Convention Centre as New Zealand struggled to combat Australia's size.

The enormity of the task facing the Tall Ferns was evident before a ball had been bounced, Kiwi centre Kalani Purcell dwarfed by the 203cm Cambage at the tip-off.

Australia wasted no time in letting their tall timber get to work, Cambage with the opening basket from close range after 12 seconds.

