Kookaburras book Games final against NZ

The Kookaburras remain on track to claim an unprecedented sixth straight Commonwealth Games hockey gold medal after advancing to the final with a heart-stopping 2-1 win over England.

The Australian men's team, who have lost just one match in the history of the Games, will meet trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in what will also be skipper Mark Knowles' emotional farewell.

The Kookaburras appeared set for a cruisy Friday night when Trent Mitton trapped and turned to blitz one through England goalkeeper George Pinner's legs inside the opening minute.

However a third-quarter goal to Ian Sloan set up a thrilling final period, where Mitton nailed a penalty corner to send the Gold Coast Hockey Centre crowd into a frenzy.

Despite a dominant first half that finished with seven shots on target to none, Australia only had Mitton's goal to show for a one-goal lead at halftime.

The underdogs then came out a different side after the break, and took advantage of a physical third period that included two players from each side earning green cards.

More importantly, Sloan tapped in a free ball Australia failed to clear out of their circle.

A push on Lachlan Sharp early in the fourth quarter gave Australia just their second penalty corner of the match and, after two miscues from Jeremy Hayward, Whitton blasted the game-winner.

A yellow card to Daniel Beale not long after meant Australia finished the final nine minutes down one man, which dramatically turned into two when Tom Craig was flashed green in the 56th minute.

And despite England pulling their goalkeeper for the final few minutes to have a third extra player on field, the Kookaburras held on and will now challenge the Black Sticks for gold on Saturday.

Mitton admitted the side would need to watch their ill-discipline in the final.

"They're a really good team and we had the momentum early, let it slip and we let them back in the game. Then we kept getting guys sent off. We made it really hard for ourselves," he said.

"We certainly will have to watch our discipline. You can't win games of hockey very often with that many people sent off the field at international level."