Opals to take on England for Games gold

It was a mis-match evident from the opening tip, Australia cruising past New Zealand 109-50 and into the women's basketball gold medal match at the Commonwealth Games.

Ezi Magbegor in action for the Opals, who thrashed NZ and moved into the Commonwealth Games final.

The Opals will take on England for gold on Saturday night, having already beaten them 118-55 in last Monday's pool match.

As she has been all tournament, Liz Cambage was again the star, dominating with 21 points as Cayla George added 18 on a perfect 4-4 shooting display from long range.

The Opals shot an amazing 60 per cent from three-point range as a team, four players with double figure points compared to none for the Kiwis.

"It''s been a while since we've been in one (a gold medal game), just really exciting to get this far with the girls on home soil," Cambage said.

"We've come so far this camp, it's been so confidence boosting heading into the world champs later this year."

Nobody has come close to toppling the Opals during the Games, and so it proved again at the Gold Coast Convention Centre as New Zealand struggled to combat Australia's size.

The enormity of the task facing the Tall Ferns was evident before a ball had been bounced, Kiwi centre Kalani Purcell dwarfed by the 203cm Cambage at the tip-off.

Australia wasted no time in letting their tall timber get to work, Cambage with the opening basket from close range after 12 seconds.

By the time Cambage exited the game midway through the second quarter she was nearly out-scoring the Kiwis by herself, the centre with 14 points as the Opals led 38-17.

The margin was 25 at the main break, and if New Zealand were hoping the Aussies were going to ease up in the second half, they were sorely mistaken.

It was 30-6 to the Opals in the third quarter,

So comfortable were the Aussies that Cambage looked more like she was on the Surfers Paradise sand than the hard court and lay down beside the Opals bench.

But there was no mercy from coach Sandy Brondello, even with the home side leading by 54 with six minutes to go, Cambage was subbed back into the game, where she went back to work with back-to-back baskets.