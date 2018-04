Australian divers Domonic Bedggood and Matthew Carter have won 3m synchro bronze at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Friday night.

England's Rio champions Jack Laugher and Chris Mears took gold with 436.17 points ahead of Canada's Philippe Gagne and Francois Imbeau-Dulac (415.23) and the Australians (408.12).

Rio Olympian Bedggood backed up from claiming 10m synchro bronze with Games rookie Declan Stacey earlier on Friday.