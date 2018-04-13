Kennedy wins bronze in women's pole vault

Australia's Nina Kennedy has won the bronze medal in a high-standard women's pole vault at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The 20-year-old's Kennedy's best clearance was 4.60m.

The gold went to Canada's Alysha Newman with 4.75m while Eliza McCartney from New Zealand claimed the silver with 4.70m, with both vaulters bettering the previous Games record.

After qualifying for the 2015 world championships as a teenager, Kennedy's progress stalled for a couple of years.

She also withdrew shortly before the 2017 world titles with a quad injury.

But Kennedy has bounced back with a vengeance in 2018, improving her PB to 4.71m in February and performing with distinction on the big stage on Friday night.

Newman clinched the gold medal with a clutch clearance at her only attempt at 4.75m after she had previously missed twice at 4.70m.

McCartney, the bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, went within a whisker of clearing 4.80m on her final attempt, but just dislodged the bar.