Gritty Black Sticks win hockey semi-final

Gritty defence has underpinned the Black Sticks 3-2 win over India in the Commonwealth Games men's hockey semi-final, earning them a coveted spot in Saturday's gold medal match.

The Kiwis jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after 12 minutes through Hugo Inglis and Stephen Jenness before Harmanpreet Singh pulled one back for the Glasgow silver medallists in the shadow of half-time.

New Zealand, ranked ninth in the world to India's sixth, struck again in the third quarter via Marcus Child only for Harmanpreet to slam home from a penalty corner three minutes out from the final whistle.

The win earns New Zealand a chance to play for gold on Saturday against the winner of the second semi-final, between world No.1 Australia and Glasgow bronze medallists England.

Skipper Arun Panchia and coach Darren Smith both paid tribute to the hard-working New Zealand defence.

"It's a trait of our Kiwi hockey to really defend well, and they were really dangerous towards the end there," Panchia said.

"We gave India a couple of niggly chances, but they didn't have too many opportunities.

"To hang on like that and defend our circle against everything was an amazing feeling, and I think we can take a lot of confidence into Saturday."

Smith said the Black Sticks strong start had put the early pressure on India, meaning they had to chase the game almost from the first whistle.

"We got off to a good start and got a couple of good goals, which I thought took the acid out of the game a wee bit.

"But sometimes when you score like that, you can come under a bit of pressure - India are a good team, and they started to apply some pressure.

"I thought we handled that really well in the first half. Second half it started to get a bit more hairy, but we scored a third goal, took that buffer back again and I thought we finished well."

Smith said the Black Sticks, who finished pool play with just one loss - a 2-1 defeat to world No.1 Australia - showed real poise as India pushed high.

"We were able to retain the ball for the most part, challenge their high press and for the most part of the game we had a two-goal lead."