News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Cambage ejected in gold medal match
Cambage ejected as Opals win gold medal

Semenya makes history with 800-1500m double

Paul Mulvey
AAP /

Caster Semenya says the 800 metres world record could be only three months away, but beyond that she's looking to go as far as 10,000m.

Kookaburras win Gold! | Hockey | Gold Coast 2018
1:13

Kookaburras win gold
Aussie Beggood wins diving gold
0:41

Aussie Bedggood wins diving gold
Opals defeat England to win gold
0:46

Opals defeat England to win gold
Aaron Kleinschmidt scores first for the Kookaburras | Hockey | Gold Coast 2018
1:04

Kleinschmidt scores first for Kookaburras
Cambage controversially ejected from Opals final
2:51

Cambage controversially ejected from Opals final
Gold for Skye Nicolson! | Boxing | Women's 57kg Final Bout | Gold Coast 2018
2:08

Gold for Skye Nicolson
Opponent's anger and tears at deja vu as Aussie wins gold
1:18

Opponent's anger and tears at deja vu as Aussie wins gold
Botswana's epic gold-winning celebration
0:53

Botswana's epic gold-winning celebration
Steele von Hoff wins remarkable gold for Australia
1:33

Steele von Hoff wins remarkable gold for Australia
Aussies' 4x100m relay heartbreak
1:20

Aussies' 4x100m relay heartbreak
Aussies just miss bronze in men's 4x100m relay
0:50

Aussies just miss bronze in men's 4x100m relay
Stridsman wins gold in boxing
1:26

Stridsman wins gold in boxing
 

After becoming the first athlete to take the Commonwealth Games 800-1500 double since 1986 with a commanding win in the 800m in a Games record on Friday night, the South African has more goals to fulfil.

The double will become a regular habit, Jarmila Kratochvilova's 35-year-old 800m world record is within sight and she could even look toward racing the 10,000m.

Her evenly split time at Carrara Stadium of one minute 56.68 seconds blew the field away but was still a second and a half outside her own best and three and half away from the Czech's questioned world mark.

But the dual Olympic champion is confident.

Simply too good. Image: Getty

"We talk about the world record, probably it will be maybe three months or four months from now, but I can't guarantee that," she said.

"This four years it is a target to double each and every championships.

"We need to run four championships in doubles and then decide if we still have speed for the 800.

"If we do, we continue with 800. If not, we go further. We have 5k and 10k, I believe I can still do better in future.

"I feel I can fit into distance running. For me, this is more than a game."

Image: Getty

But she looked like she was playing with her opponents on Friday, taking complete control of the race from the outset and ran without challenge.

Kenya's Margaret Nyairera Wambui was second in 1:58.07 and Natoya Goule of Jamaica took the bronze in 1:58.82.

Elsewhere on the track, Olympic and world champion Conselsus Kipruto won the 3000m steeplechase so comfortably he had time to slow down, look back and urge his teammates on to secure a Kenyan cleansweep of the medals and still break the Games record.

As he approached the final water jump, he was waving Abraham Kibiwott on and then stepped out into lane two to allow his teammate the inside running, while Amos Kirui was in a battle with Canada's Matthew Hughes for bronze.

"I told them in the warm up 'I'm not going to leave you guys'," Kipruto said.

"I planned to win and I planned to sweep all the medals with the guys. That's why I was telling them in the last 200 metres."

His Games record run of 8:10.07 was only Kenya's second gold of the Games to go with Wycliffe Kinyamal's win in the 800m.

World championships silver medallist Joshua Cheptegei won Uganda's third 10,000m title in succession also in a Games record of 27:19.62, while England's Katatrina Johnson-Thompson won the heptathlon.

Back To Top