Semenya makes history with 800-1500m double

Caster Semenya says the 800 metres world record could be only three months away, but beyond that she's looking to go as far as 10,000m.

After becoming the first athlete to take the Commonwealth Games 800-1500 double since 1986 with a commanding win in the 800m in a Games record on Friday night, the South African has more goals to fulfil.

The double will become a regular habit, Jarmila Kratochvilova's 35-year-old 800m world record is within sight and she could even look toward racing the 10,000m.

Her evenly split time at Carrara Stadium of one minute 56.68 seconds blew the field away but was still a second and a half outside her own best and three and half away from the Czech's questioned world mark.

But the dual Olympic champion is confident.

"We talk about the world record, probably it will be maybe three months or four months from now, but I can't guarantee that," she said.

"This four years it is a target to double each and every championships.

"We need to run four championships in doubles and then decide if we still have speed for the 800.

"If we do, we continue with 800. If not, we go further. We have 5k and 10k, I believe I can still do better in future.

"I feel I can fit into distance running. For me, this is more than a game."

But she looked like she was playing with her opponents on Friday, taking complete control of the race from the outset and ran without challenge.

Kenya's Margaret Nyairera Wambui was second in 1:58.07 and Natoya Goule of Jamaica took the bronze in 1:58.82.

Elsewhere on the track, Olympic and world champion Conselsus Kipruto won the 3000m steeplechase so comfortably he had time to slow down, look back and urge his teammates on to secure a Kenyan cleansweep of the medals and still break the Games record.

As he approached the final water jump, he was waving Abraham Kibiwott on and then stepped out into lane two to allow his teammate the inside running, while Amos Kirui was in a battle with Canada's Matthew Hughes for bronze.

"I told them in the warm up 'I'm not going to leave you guys'," Kipruto said.

"I planned to win and I planned to sweep all the medals with the guys. That's why I was telling them in the last 200 metres."

His Games record run of 8:10.07 was only Kenya's second gold of the Games to go with Wycliffe Kinyamal's win in the 800m.

World championships silver medallist Joshua Cheptegei won Uganda's third 10,000m title in succession also in a Games record of 27:19.62, while England's Katatrina Johnson-Thompson won the heptathlon.