Skye 'avenges' late brother's Games loss

"Do it for Jamie!" the crowd yelled - and boxer Skye Nicolson did just that, going a step further than her late brother and winning through to a Commonwealth Games final.

Buoyed by a hometown crowd at Gold Coast's Oxenford Studios, Nicolson - whose brother Jamie won featherweight bronze at the 1990 Auckland Games - was too good for Canada's Sabrina Aubin-Boucher, winning their 57kg semi-final in a 4-1 split decision.

Jamie was 22 when he was killed in a car crash with younger brother Gavin in 1994 - a year before Skye was born.

But she says he's been a constant presence throughout her bouts - both in her corner, offering words of advice, and in the eyes of observers struck by their uncanny similarities.

Nicolson rose to the occasion after a tense opening round, landing some well-timed jabs and forcing fellow counterpuncher Aubin-Boucher to take risks to stay in the fight.

The local girl ultimately prevailed, saying she had been determined to avenge Jamie's semi-final defeat in Auckland 28 years earlier.

"I definitely won that fight for both of us tonight," Nicolson told AAP.

"He got ripped off in his semi-final bout at the Commonwealth Games in 1990 so I was winning that one for both us and I was really glad that I could get through for him too."

Nicolson will face European champion Michaela Walsh of Northern Ireland in Saturday night's final.

The 22-year-old has some knowledge of the Glasgow Games flyweight silver medallist, having sparred with her at an international training camp in Canberra.

"She's quite an awkward boxer and I felt the more time I spent in the ring with her, the more I worked her out and the more confident I started to feel," she said.