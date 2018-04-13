Aussie 7s women make perfect start to campaign

A full house turned up to watch Australia's women in their Commonwealth Games rugby sevens debut and the occasion almost got the better of them.

But the Olympic champions, on the back of a magical moment from Ellia Green, produced when it counted to survive an English scare and stay on track for gold on Friday night.

Robina Stadium was pulsing as Australia fought from 12-5 down to beat the English 29-12 in their second pool match, having earlier downed Wales 34-5.

It was Green's zig-zagging 60m run to cross under the posts and level at half-time that turned the tide against the improved English, with Australia steadying in the second half to seal it with three unanswered tries.

Blown away by the reception, coach Tim Walsh said it may have also contributed to their out-of-sorts night.

"Incredible; it's a sell-out and it's just the women playing," a relieved Walsh told AAP.

"It's awesome and it was a top game, but I think the noise, the crowd, in terms of the girls communication and decision making, may've actually impacted their composure.

"It was about holding composure, but it has let us down today and we'll need to work on that."

Co-captain Shannon Parry is used to leading the side to new heights but said Friday's was the best crowd she'd ever played in front of.

"We've had a few firsts, but to have this crowd in full voice watching women's rugby is up there," she told AAP.

"You run out, it's a huge roar and makes you remember why you play this game."

Walsh's team made history in Sydney earlier this year by becoming the first team to win a World Series leg without conceding a point, scoring 231-0 against all-comers over the weekend.

That performance, on the back of a gold in the sport's Olympic debut in Rio, had the side favourites to add another title on the Gold Coast this weekend.

They did what was needed on the opening night, assuring a Sunday semi-final spot, ahead of their final pool game against Fiji on Saturday.

But they'll need to keep an eye on New Zealand, who sent a message with dominant victories against minnows Kenya (45-0) and South Africa (41-0).

Black Ferns star Portia Woodman was at her barnstorming best, crossing for five tries and putting on a brutal fend that sent shockwaves around the stadium.

World No.3 Canada kicked things off with a 29-0 defeat of South Africa but were later stretched by Kenya 24-12.

The men's competition begins on Saturday, with Australia kicking off against Samoa.