Aussie boxer lashes out at 'dirty' opponent

Australian boxer Jason Whateley was left fuming after copping a nasty 'cheap shot' from Naman Tanwar.

Whateley slugged his way into a heavyweight gold medal bout at the Commonwealth Games on Friday, joining compatriots Harry Garside and comeback queen Anja Stridsman in advancing to the boxing finals.

AUSSIE WRAP: More medals, including gold in trap shooting

Whateley defeated Tanwar by unanimous decision, setting up a showdown with New Zealand's David Nyika in Saturday's 91kg decider.

But a fired-up Whateley was left fuming at the end of the second round after copping a cheap shot after the bell.

Whateley charged into Tanwar as he was making his way to his corner, causing Tanwar to push him angrily.

The referee docked Tanwar a point before the start of the third round because of the late punch.

Whateley said there was already bad blood with Tanwar, stemming from a shared training session in Canberra.

"He was a bit of a bad sport in the sparring and I didn't take it too kindly," Whateley told AAP.

"I knew today that I just had to keep my calm ... with that movement he's got, if I got angry he would have given me a flogging."

Both men copped some heavy blows but Rio Olympian Whateley prevailed to join Garside, who secured a split decision victory over Welshman Michael McDonagh in the 60kg division, in the gold medal mix.

Stridsman earlier claimed a unanimous victory over New Zealand's Troy Garton to book her spot in the women's 60kg gold medal bout against England's Paige Murney.

The 31-year-old fought through having a torn anterior cruciate ligament to win all three of her bouts at the selection trials last November, before having surgery to replace the damaged ligament with an Achilles tendon taken from a corpse.

Taylah Robertson - the first of seven Australian semi-finalists in action on Friday - lost her 51kg bout to England's Lisa Whiteside by split decision.

Robertson had scored a bye in the seven-strong division, meaning it was her first bout for the Games.

The 19-year-old will take home a bronze medal but was left frustrated by the judges' 3-2 verdict, saying she deserved to win.

with AAP