Gymnast Prince bows out in tears at Games

Grieving for the end of her career, Danielle Prince admits it will also be a relief to give up the intense demands of rhythmic gymnastics after signing off at the Commonwealth Games.

Competing in front of a hometown crowd at Friday's individual ball final, Prince bowed out with a performance she would rather forget.

The 25-year-old was inconsolable after inadvertently knocking the ball out of the competition area to doom herself to a last-placed finish.

It was a brutal moment and one that summed up the intense pressure of a sport that demands perfection.

Few would know that pressure like Prince, whose longevity has been remarkable in a sport where athletes often peak as teenagers.

"I think when you want something that badly, it's that fine balance in our sport between pushing until you can't go any more and then trying to keep it together as well," she said.

"I've been speaking to my sports psychologist a lot recently and it sounds really silly but it is kind of like a bit of a grieving process.

"Right now I'm still in bargaining, which is like 'can I still do another one?' So we'll see how I go through that."

A member of Australia's gold-medal winning team at the 2010 Delhi Games, Prince plans to start a mentoring program after taking a well-earned break.

Deciding to step away has been far from easy but Prince acknowledges it will come with positives.

"It is a little bit of relief in a way because you do put yourself under constant scrutiny and in a sport of perfection, throwing your ball off the floor isn't a great start," she said.

"I'm really looking forward to just being a little bit kinder to myself and enjoying what the next six months have to offer."