Aussies win more gold in shooting and lawn bowls

Australia's medal tally rose by two gold, three silvers and four bronze at the Commonwealth Games on Friday.

GOLDEN BIRTHDAY FOR SHOOTER SCANLAN

Scanlan backed up her 2014 Commonwealth Games trap triumph with another gold medal at Belmont on Friday.

Celebrating her 28th birthday, Scanlan hit 38 of her 50 targets on Friday to finish atop the podium for the second straight Games, edging out Northern Ireland's Kirsty Barr in a nailbiting finish.

It comes after Olympic gold medallist and world No.1 Catherine Skinner - one of only eight Australians to win gold in Rio - crashed out in qualifying.

It was a case of deja vu for the Victorian, who had to win a sudden-death shoot-off to book her spot in the final - just as she did in Glasgow.

"I don't know why I make it so hard for myself," a teary-eyed Scanlan told the crowd after sealing victory.

She capitalised after New Zealand's Natalie Rooney, who Skinner beat to win gold in 2016, was the first to miss in the shoot-out by failing to shatter her eighth target.

She was never headed after taking the lead in the final, despite missing twice in her last five shots to give Barr an opening.

She was then serenaded by an impromptu rendition of Happy Birthday by packed crowd at the Brisbane complex before Scanlan made a beeline for her father, who first got her into the sport.

It is Australia's third gold medal in shooting and eighth in total with one day of competition to go.

GOLD FOR WILSON AT LAWN BOWLS

Aaron Wilson says he may easily have missed out on selection as Australia's men's singles lawn bowler, such is the depth in the squad.

But national coach Steve Glasson's pick was proved right, with Wilson making an extraordinary recovery from a slow start to beat Canada's Ryan Bester 21-14 in the Commonwealth Games final on Friday.

Bester - who in fact works as a greens co-ordinator at the Games venue of the Broadbeach Bowls Club - came out of the blocks hard.

At one point he opened up a 7-2 lead but Wilson bowled a near-perfect game from then on.

The Australian took 14 of the next 15 points to go up 16-8 after 15 ends and Bester had no answer.

Wilson's unstoppable run continued all the way to the gold medal.

SILVER AND BRONZE IN 1M DIVING

Australia's Georgia Sheehan won 1m springboard silver and teammate Esther Qin bronze.

Scotland's Grace Reid claimed gold with 275.30 points ahead of Sheehan (264pts) and Qin (252.95pts).

Australia's world 1m champion Maddison Keeney pulled out of the event due to injury.

INDIAN BEATS AUSSIE TO PISTOL GOLD

A 15-year-old Indian prodigy has produced a scintillating performance to beat two Australian shooters to gold in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol.

Continuing his country's dominance at Belmont, Anish Bhanwala hit 30 out of 40 targets to set a new Games record and earn India's sixth shooting gold medal.

It meant rising Aussie prospect Sergei Evglevski had to be content with silver while veteran David Chapman finished fourth after losing a shoot-off for bronze with Sam Gowin of England.

SCOTS FOURS SNATCH GOLD FROM AUSTRALIA

Scotland has come from behind to beat Australia 15-13 in the men's fours lawn bowls final.

The Scottish foursome of Ronald Duncan, Derek Oliver, Paul Foster and Alexander Marshall were down by as many as five points in the eighth end but a late flurry was enough to snag them the gold.

In better news for Australia, Aaron Wilson has qualified for the men's singles final later on Friday after eliminating Englishman Robert Paxton in the semi-finals.

ANOTHER BRONZE IN DIVING

Australian divers Domonic Bedggood and Matthew Carter won 3m synchro bronze.

England's Rio champions Jack Laugher and Chris Mears took gold with 436.17 points ahead of Canada's Philippe Gagne and Francois Imbeau-Dulac (415.23) and the Australians (408.12).

Rio Olympian Bedggood backed up from claiming 10m synchro bronze with Games rookie Declan Stacey earlier on Friday.

KENNEDY GRABS BRONZE IN POLE VAULT

Australia's Nina Kennedy won the bronze medal in the women's pole vault.

The 210-year-old's best clearance was 4.60m.

The gold went to Canada's Alysha Newman with 4.75m while Eliza McCartney from New Zealand claimed the silver.

BRONZE FOR AUSSIES IN 10M SYNCHRO

Australian divers Domonic Bedggood and Declan Stacey have claimed 10m synchro bronze.

England's world champion Tom Daley and Daniel Goodfellow took gold with 405.81 points, ahead of compatriots Matthew Dixon and Noah Williams (399.99) and the Australians (397.92).

Rio Olympian Bedggood won 10m synchro gold with the now retired Matthew Mitcham at the 2014 Glasgow Games.

AUSSIE BOXER LOSES ONLY FIGHT, SET FOR BRONZE

Taylah Robertson - the first of seven Australian semi-finalists in action on Friday - lost her 51kg bout to England's Lisa Whiteside by split decision.

Robertson had scored a bye in the seven-strong division, meaning it was her first bout for the Games.

The 19-year-old will take home a bronze medal but was left frustrated by the judges' 3-2 verdict, saying she deserved to win.