Missing athletes urged not to breach visas

If 11 international athletes missing from the Commonwealth Games village breach their visas, it could make it tougher for others to come to Australia to compete in future, organisers say.

A Rwandan para-powerlifting coach, two Ugandan athletes and eight members of Cameroon's team are confirmed missing from the Gold Coast athlete's village, some having failed to show for their Games events.

They are all on visas which expire on May 15 and Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has issued a warning that anyone who breaches the deadline will be tracked down, locked up and deported.

"The compliance officers will be out there, I promise, tracking these people down and they'll be deported as quickly as possible," Mr Dutton said.

Two Sierra Leonians and a Ghanaian were among those considered missing in action on Thursday but were not included in official numbers released by the Commonwealth Games Federation on Friday.

Gold Coast Commonwealth Games Organising Committee chair Peter Beattie again urged the unaccounted for Africans to abide by their visa conditions.

"The Commonwealth Games Federation and us have to basically say people need to stick to their visa and we would urge people to do so," he told reporters.

"If we don't then successive organisations, whether it is this event or rugby or rugby league, are going to have trouble with visas in the future because there will be a tougher stand taken.

"It's either tough (to get a visa) up front or tough to enforce the visas that are given - that's the challenge."

Mr Beattie said visas issued to Gold Coast Games competitors were still valid for now and that if the athletes concerned left Australia in time it would become a matter for their own teams to consider why they departed the village in the first place.