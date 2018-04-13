Shelley wants back-to-back marathon titles

The two most recent Commonwealth Games on home soil both produced a marathon moment which went down in the annals of Australian sporting history.

Local boy Michael Shelley would love to make it three in a row on Sunday.

Back in 1982, it was Robert de Castella prevailing in an epic battle with Tanzanian duo Juma Ikangaa and Gidamis Shahanga.

And 12 years ago in Melbourne it was the late Kerryn McCann overtaking Kenyan Hellen Cherono on the final lap inside the MCG, prompting a mighty roar from the crowd that matched anything you'd hear at an AFL grand final.

Shelley, 34, was born the year after de Castella's epic triumph in Brisbane.

He can't recall ever specifically discussing the matter with him, although they have spoken often about distance running in general.

"But I've seen footage of the final stages of the race and it was very special," Shelley told AAP.

"To see those huge crowds on the sidelines cheering Deek on, seeing them parting at what seemed like the last moment to let him through as he got closer to the finish line was unbelievable.

"Hopefully there's a large contingent of Australians supporters out there on Sunday cheering on all the Australians who are competing.

"That one or two per cent extra might help get a medal or a PB."

Shelley's career highlight to date came at the 2014 Glasgow Games, when he held off the Kenyan challenge to join the distinguished roll call of Australian Commonwealth marathon champions, a list that includes the likes of de Castella, Steve Moneghetti, Lisa Ondieki and McCann.

De Castella (1982 and 1986), Ondieki (1986 and 1990) and McCann (2002 and 2006) are also the only athletes to have successfully defended Commonwealth marathon titles.

"Glasgow was definitely my career highlight," said Shelley.

"Making my first Olympics was quite special as well but winning gold at an event like a Commonwealth Games was something else.

"To stand on the podium and have the anthem played was really special."

Australia also have genuine gold-medal chances in the other three marathons on Sunday.

Lisa Weightman and Jess Trengove should both be right in contention in the women's race.

Kurt Fearnley will make his major championships swansong in the T54 men's event, while Madison de Rozario wil look to add the women's T54 title to the 1500m gold she won earlier in the Games.