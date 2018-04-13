Diamonds wary of under-fire Kiwis

Beware a wounded Silver Fern, warns Australian centre Kim Ravaillion as the teams prepare to meet in a Commonwealth Games for the first time without a gold medal on the line.

New Zealand's poor form has been the talk of the Games, with losses to Malawi and England meaning they only scraped into the semi-finals on percentage.

The rivals have met in the previous five gold medal games and produced a string of memorable, nailbiting moments.

But they will now lock horns in an historic semi-final on Saturday with Australia massive favourites to relegate New Zealand to a fight for bronze.

Don't try telling that to Ravaillion, though. She's convinced their neighbours have enough fight left in them to continue their storied rivalry.

"You can never underestimate them," Ravaillion said.

"Expect nothing but a really good New Zealand side and expect nothing but the best performance from us."

Australia lost to New Zealand in a Quad Series contest late last year but have slowly grown dominant in winning their last four encounters.

Those wins have come alongside New Zealand's losses to England and Jamaica in a horror Commonwealth Games build-up.

Silver Ferns captain Katrina Grant was reduced to tears in a television interview while defending her embattled side after their latest loss to England earlier this week.

Noting that emotion, Ravaillion knows a win against Australia would answer the questions thrown at them about the amount of pride in their black skirt.

"They'd be feeling that ... and I think they'll step up against us, I think they'll really bring it to us," she said.

Where New Zealand have struggled Australia have flourished, notching their third-highest total in a 108-23 defeat of Fiji and breezing by medal contenders Jamaica 72-51 to average a winning margin of 50 points on the Gold Coast.

Jamaica's Sunshine Girls will play England in the first of the two semi-finals at Coomera Indoor Sports Centre on Saturday.