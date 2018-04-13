Aussies come back from dead in squash

She appeared dead and buried early on Friday but Australian squash star Donna Urquhart is well and truly alive in the Commonwealth Games after a memorable day in the doubles.

Urquhart and Rachael Grinham won 22 of the final 26 points to record an extraordinary comeback win over Wales and move into the semi-finals of the women's doubles in her first match of the day.

Australia's No.1 female then combined with cousin Cameron Pilley to fight back from one set down against England to move into a gold medal match against India in the mixed event.

But it was Urquhart's first match where the host nation rose to life on a dramatic day.

Already down one set on Friday, the Australian pair were behind 9-1 in the second when they launched a mighty recovery to win 9-11 11-10 11-3 at Oxenford Studios.

They next meet New Zealand duo Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy in the final four on Saturday, where Grinham will hope to keep her dream of a third Commonwealth gold alive.

"I definitely don't think we would have been able to do it without the crowd here today. We literally came back from the dead. We'll always remember that one," Grinham said after the match.

Urquhart said they rode a wave of support from the home supporters.

"Every point we got back, they just got louder and louder. When we were down, we thought, 'Oh, we can't lose it' and we almost found ourselves playing a bit safe for them. We couldn't have won without them," she said.

The 41-year-old Grinham wasn't the only Australian veteran to enjoy success on Friday, with two-time gold-medallist David Palmer also progressing in the men's doubles with Zac Alexander.

The pair beat New Zealand twosome Paul Coll and Campbell Grayson 11-9 6-11 11-7 to set up a semi-final against the Scottish team of Alan Clyne and Greg Lobban.

The news wasn't so great for Ryan Cuskelly and Cameron Pilley, who were knocked out by the England combination of Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller 9-11 11-8 11-10 in a 75-minute marathon.