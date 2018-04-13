News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Winx equals Black Caviar record with 25th straight win
Winx equals Black Caviar record with 25th straight win

Aussies come back from dead in squash

Matt Encarnacion
AAP /

She appeared dead and buried early on Friday but Australian squash star Donna Urquhart is well and truly alive in the Commonwealth Games after a memorable day in the doubles.

Botswana's epic gold-winning celebration
0:53

Botswana's epic gold-winning celebration
Steele von Hoff wins remarkable gold for Australia
1:33

Steele von Hoff wins remarkable gold for Australia
Aussies' 4x100m relay heartbreak
1:20

Aussies' 4x100m relay heartbreak
Aussies just miss bronze in men's 4x100m relay
0:50

Aussies just miss bronze in men's 4x100m relay
Canada beat Kiwis with stunning last-second heave
1:55

Canada beat Kiwis with stunning last-second heave
Stridsman wins gold in boxing
1:26

Stridsman wins gold in boxing
Hosking sprints to road race gold
0:59

Hosking sprints to road race gold
Kookaburras secure spot in gold medal match
0:38

Kookaburras secure spot in gold medal match
Nina Kennedy clears 4.60m to win Bronze | Athletics | Women's Pole Vault | Gold Coast 2018
0:48

Nina Kennedy clears 4.60m to win bronze
Jenneke narrowly missed a medal in hurdles final
1:06

Jenneke narrowly misses a medal in hurdles final
Jenneke jiggles ahead of hurdles final
0:18

Jenneke jiggles ahead of hurdles final
Semenya makes history with 800m gold
1:03

Semenya makes history with 800m gold
 

Urquhart and Rachael Grinham won 22 of the final 26 points to record an extraordinary comeback win over Wales and move into the semi-finals of the women's doubles in her first match of the day.

Australia's No.1 female then combined with cousin Cameron Pilley to fight back from one set down against England to move into a gold medal match against India in the mixed event.

But it was Urquhart's first match where the host nation rose to life on a dramatic day.

Already down one set on Friday, the Australian pair were behind 9-1 in the second when they launched a mighty recovery to win 9-11 11-10 11-3 at Oxenford Studios.

They next meet New Zealand duo Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy in the final four on Saturday, where Grinham will hope to keep her dream of a third Commonwealth gold alive.

"I definitely don't think we would have been able to do it without the crowd here today. We literally came back from the dead. We'll always remember that one," Grinham said after the match.

Urquhart said they rode a wave of support from the home supporters.

The Aussies pulled off a comeback for the ages. Pic: Getty

"Every point we got back, they just got louder and louder. When we were down, we thought, 'Oh, we can't lose it' and we almost found ourselves playing a bit safe for them. We couldn't have won without them," she said.

The 41-year-old Grinham wasn't the only Australian veteran to enjoy success on Friday, with two-time gold-medallist David Palmer also progressing in the men's doubles with Zac Alexander.

The pair beat New Zealand twosome Paul Coll and Campbell Grayson 11-9 6-11 11-7 to set up a semi-final against the Scottish team of Alan Clyne and Greg Lobban.

The news wasn't so great for Ryan Cuskelly and Cameron Pilley, who were knocked out by the England combination of Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller 9-11 11-8 11-10 in a 75-minute marathon.

Back To Top