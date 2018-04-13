Aussie five through to Games boxing finals

Rio Olympian Jason Whateley and hometown hero Skye Nicolson will lead Australia's quest for boxing gold at the Commonwealth Games with five of the host nation's fighters advancing to Saturday's finals.

Nicolson will face Northern Ireland's European champion Michaela Walsh for a shot at an emotional gold medal triumph, 28 years after her late brother Jamie won featherweight bronze at the Auckland Games.

The 22-year-old accounted for Canada's Sabrina Aubin-Boucher in the 57kg division to join fellow Aussie women Caitlin Parker (75kg) and Anja Stridsman (60kg) in the finals.

Whateley is set for a showdown with New Zealand's David Nyika after defeating India's Naman Tanwar in a fiery 91kg encounter.

Both men copped heavy blows but Whateley prevailed to book his spot in the finals alongside Melbourne's Harry Garside, who secured a split decision victory over Welshman Michael McDonagh in the 60kg division.

Highly-rated Queenslander Clay Waterman was denied a spot in the 81kg gold medal bout, losing to Welshman Sammy Lee in a 4-1 split decision.

"I thought I did enough in the first two rounds but I let him have the last round," Waterman said.

"I left it up to the judges, and you can't leave it up to them."

He was one of two Australian failures as seven fighters were in semi-final action.

Taylah Robertson - the first to fight on Friday - lost her 51kg bout to England's Lisa Whiteside by a split decision.

It was her only bout in the Games after drawing a bye in the small seven-woman division but she still "earns" a bronze medal.

Perth native Parker advanced with a unanimous victory over Nigeria's Millicent Agboegbulem and will face Wales' Lauren Price in the gold medal bout.

Stridsman also cruised to victory, defeating New Zealand's Troy Garton to book her spot in the 60kg final against England's Paige Murney.

The 31-year-old Stridsman fought through having a torn anterior cruciate ligament to win all three of her bouts at the selection trials last November, before having surgery to replace the damaged ligament with an Achilles tendon taken from a corpse.

AUSSIES FIGHTING FOR GOLD ON SATURDAY

* Women's 60kg: Anja Stridsman v Paige Murney (ENG)

* Men's 60kg: Harry Garside v Manish Kaushik (IND)

* Men's 91kg: Jason Whateley v David Nyika (NZL)

* Women's 57kg: Skye Nicolson v Michaelia Walsh (NIR)

* Women's 75kg: Caitlin Parker v Lauren Price (WAL)