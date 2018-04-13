News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Winx equals Black Caviar record with 25th straight win
Winx equals Black Caviar record with 25th straight win

Aussies suffer heartbreaking DQ in 4x400m relay

John Salvado
AAP /

Australia have been denied a place in the final of the men's 4x400m relay at the Commonwealth Games after being disqualified in the heats.

Botswana's epic gold-winning celebration
0:53

Botswana's epic gold-winning celebration
Jamaica wins Gold! | Athletics | Women's 4x400m | Gold Coast 2018
1:00

Jamaica win gold in women's 4x400m relay
Steele von Hoff wins remarkable gold for Australia
1:33

Steele von Hoff wins remarkable gold for Australia
Aussies' 4x100m relay heartbreak
1:20

Aussies' 4x100m relay heartbreak
England claims the Golden double! | Athletics | Women's 4x100m
1:06

England claims the golden relay double
Canada wins at the buzzer! | Basketball | Men's SF | Gold Coast 2018
1:55

Canada wins at the buzzer
Aussies just miss bronze in men's 4x100m relay
0:50

Aussies just miss bronze in men's 4x100m relay
Stridsman wins gold in boxing
1:26

Stridsman wins gold in boxing
Kookaburras secure spot in gold medal match
0:38

Kookaburras secure spot in gold medal match
Nina Kennedy clears 4.60m to win Bronze | Athletics | Women's Pole Vault | Gold Coast 2018
0:48

Nina Kennedy clears 4.60m to win bronze
Jenneke narrowly missed a medal in hurdles final
1:06

Jenneke narrowly misses a medal in hurdles final
Jenneke jiggles ahead of hurdles final
0:18

Jenneke jiggles ahead of hurdles final
 

The Australian team was disqualified under IAAF rule 170.2 after Steve Solomon took up the wrong position for the final baton change.

As third-leg runner Josh Ralph was in fifth spot at the 200m mark, Solomon should have taken that spot at the changeover.

Instead he stood in the fourth position, forcing Trinidad and Tobago's Lalonde Gordon to run wide before passing the baton to anchor runner Machel Cedenio.

Ralph hands the baton off to Solomon. Pic: Seven

Australian team officials lodged a protest more in hope than expectation and it was duly turned down.

Solomon went on to run a fine anchor leg, lifting Australia from fourth to third, only to learn some time afterwards of the disqualification.

As a result of the DQ, the tiny Turks and Caicos Islands were promoted into the final at Australia's expense.

Australia has had a great record in the men's 4x400m in recent years, including gold at the 2006 and 2010 Commonwealth Games, silver at the 2004 Olympics and bronze at the 2013 world championships.

There was also a hard luck story for England in the 4x400m on Friday, with first-leg runner Matthew Hudson Smith breaking down with a hamstring injury after only 50 metres.

Back To Top