Gym rivals team for synchro diving bronze

They may have butted heads in gymnastics but as divers Australia's Domonic Bedggood and Declan Stacey are very much in sync.

Fifteen years after they first met as rival gymnasts, Bedggood and Stacey combined to claim 10m synchro diving bronze at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Friday.

Now good friends, the Australian pair's close bond was on display when they dug deep to move from fourth to third with a high scoring final dive at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre to snatch bronze.

Rio bronze medallists Tom Daley and Daniel Goodfellow of England took gold with 405.81 points, ahead of compatriots Matthew Dixon and Noah Williams (399.99) and the Australians (397.92).

Rio Olympian Bedggood, 23, and Games rookie Stacey, 24, embraced after they jagged the medal - in complete contrast to their first meeting.

"We have known each other since we were nine years old in gymnastics but we were competitors - Domonic for Queensland and I was competing for NSW," Stacey said.

"But the friendship has grown since. He moved to diving and I followed a couple of years later."

Bedggood switched to diving when he broke his back on the high bar in 2011.

Bedggood won 10m synchro gold with the now retired Matthew Mitcham at the 2014 Glasgow Games.

"It is good to have that friendship so now hopefully we can progress to Tokyo (2020)," Bedggood said.

It was dual world 10m champion Daley's sole event at the Games after pulling out of the individual event due to a hip complaint.

But he admitted his participation in the synchro event was also no guarantee.

"I was not sure if I was able to compete with my hip," Daley said.

"I did every kind of recovery you can imagine, everything I could do to get to the starting line because a couple of days ago I almost pulled out due to safety reasons.

"That's why this win means so much - I put everything into it."