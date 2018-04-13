Australia's Games wrestlers hit hurdles

There's been little joy for Australia's wrestlers at the Commonwealth Games, with Nicolaas Verreynne and Mehrdad Tarash stopped in their tracks at Carrara.

Verreynne was awarded victory by fall against Scotland's Joe Hendry in the 97kg division, having led 5-0 after two periods in their round of 16 battle.

But he was outclassed in the quarters by South African Martin Erasmus 12-1.

Tarash was no match for Canada's Vincent De Marinis in the 65kg division, also losing 12-1 after two periods in the round of 16.