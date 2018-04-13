Cypriot falls short eclipsing Mitch's haul

Cypriot prodigy Diamanto Evripidou's domination of the rhythmic gymnastics has fallen just short of making her the most successful athlete at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Evripidou took her gold medal haul to four with victory in the individual hoop and ball finals but hopes of eclipsing Australian swimmer Mitch Larkin's collection of five were dashed on Friday.

The 18-year-old was eying a clean sweep of the apparatus finals, which would have bumped her tally to six gold, but fell short in the clubs and ribbon events at Coomera Indoor Sports Centre.

The top-ranked qualifier across the board, Evripidou won silver in the ribbon behind Malaysia's Amy Kwan and bronze on clubs behind Kwan and Canadian gold-medal winner Sophie Crane.

It capped a remarkable week for the Games debutante, who also led Cyprus to team gold and won the all-around event.

Her four gold medals, silver and bronze puts her equal with another Australian swimmer, Emma McKeon, as the leading medallist at the Games.

McKeon also won four gold, as well as two bronze, while Australian freestyle star Kyle Chalmers finished with four gold and a silver at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre.

Had she claimed six golds, Evripidou would have equalled Australia's most successful medal winners at a single Games - Susie O'Neill (1998 Kuala Lumpur) and Ian Thorpe (2002 Manchester).

Blitzing her competition with a dazzling hoop routine before edging Kwan in the ball final, Evripidou did take the Cypriot gold medal tally to eight - the most ever for the island nation.

Sadly for Evripidou, her family back in Cyprus weren't able to share the celebrations.

"I miss them so much," she said.

"I spoke to them last night after the competition and they are all crying there. They said that whatever I do today, they are proud of me.

"These Games have been everything for me ... I came here to win one medal only and I have six."

Melbourne teenager Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva continued her impressive Games debut with a bronze in the ball final, while Sydneysider Enid Sung finished fourth on hoop.

But Australian veteran Danielle Prince's career ended on a disappointing note with her ball rolling out of the competition area, placing her last.

The 25-year-old, a member of Australia's gold-medal winning team at the 2010 Delhi Games, was inconsolable as she bowed out for the final time.

LEADING 2018 GAMES MEDALLISTS

* Mitch Larkin (AUS, swimming) - Five gold (men's 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, 200m individual medley, 4x100m medley relay, 50m backstroke)

* Diamanto Evripidou (CYP, rhythmic gymnastics) - Four gold (individual all-around, hoop, ball, team), one silver, one bronze

* Emma McKeon (AUS, swimming) - Four gold (women's butterfly, 4x100m freestyle, 4x100 medley, 4x200m freestyle), two bronze

* Kyle Chalmers (AUS, swimming) - Four gold (men's 200m freestyle, 4x100m freestyle, 4x100m medley, 4x200m freestyle), one silver.