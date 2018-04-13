Indians launch appeal after athletes expelled

Indian officials will appeal the expulsion of two athletes from the Commonwealth Games after needles were found at the athletes' village.

Triple jumper Rakesh Babu and race walker Irfan Thodi have been banned from the Games and ordered to return home immediately in the second needle incident involving the Indian team.

But officials say both athletes deny knowing where the needles came from.

"We do not agree at all. We will discuss with higher authorities and we will appeal against the decision," Indian chef de mission Vikram Sisodia said on Friday.

Sosodia said he has contacted the Indian Olympic Association in Delhi who will advise team officials on the Gold Coast how to proceed.

Commonwealth Games Federation president Louise Martin said cleaners found a needle in a cup in the apartment assigned to Babu and Thodi on Thursday.

Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) investigators then searched the room and found another needle in a bag belonging to Babu.

Martin said denials by the two athletes were "unreliable and evasive".

But Sosodia said the athletes have no knowledge of the needle in the cup and said an insulin syringe was found in Babu's bag but the athlete has no idea how it got there.

He was disappointed the CGF court believed the cleaner rather than their athletes.

While they will appeal both expulsions, Sosodia questioned why Irfan was punished.

"Our protest is why they banned Irfan if it was found in the bag of of Mr Babu," Sosodia said.

"Mr Babu said 'I have never used it. I admit it was from my bag but I am sure it is not mine'.

"He is telling us it's a insulin syringe, it isn't a regular syringe.

"How are they confident one syringe is being used by both athletes?

"Why did they take action on both athletes?"

A doctor from the Indian boxing team was reprimanded before the Games started for breaching the no-needles policy when he failed to properly dispose of a syringe.

Sosodia said the policy was emphasised during daily meetings with team coaches and managers.

The CGF also issued "strong reprimands" to Sosodia, team manager Namdev Shirgaonker and athletics manager Ravinder Chaudhry who were also found to have breached the no-needles policy.

Babu was due to compete in Saturday's triple jump final while Thodi finished 13th in last Sunday's 20km race walk.

Both have been removed from the athletes village and their accreditation suspended on Friday morning.

Under Games rules only medical practitioners and athletes with an approved medical condition requiring auto-injection such as diabetes can bring needles into the athletes' village.