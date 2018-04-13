News

Winx equals Black Caviar record with 25th straight win

Athlete's crushing moment of disqualification, mid-celebration

This is the heartbreaking moment England’s Zharnel Hughes learned he had been stripped off his 200m gold medal, and it came in the middle of his lap of honour.

Hughes crossed the line in 20.12 seconds at the Commonwealth Games, the same time as the runner from Trinidad and Tobago, Jereem Richards.

The Englishman was awarded the gold in a photo finish and started his celebrations.

Agony and ecstasy as Hughes celebrates gold, before being disqualified. Pic: Getty/Channel 7

With an English flag draped around his neck he did a lap of the stadium, stopping to pose for pictures with fans, a huge smile on his face.

But then disaster, as an official moved onto the track and informed him he had been disqualified, ruling he impeded Richards in the home straight as the pair made contact in the sprint for the line.

Hughes, Richards cross together in the 200m. Pic: Getty

It appeared Hughes deliberately flung his arm into Richards after the pair made accidental contact as a result of the front-runner running on the far inside of his lane.

The English camp lodged an appeal against the decision but it failed, handing the gold to Richards and ruining the Games of Zharnel.

