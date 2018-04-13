Kennedy soars to bronze in vault

News

Winx equals Black Caviar record with 25th straight win
The 20-year-old Australian went over successfully at the first attempt at each of her first five heights on Friday before coming unstuck at 4.65m.

But Kennedy's best clearance of 4.60m proved good enough for bronze on countback.

Canada's Alysha Newman edged out 2016 Olympic bronze medallist Eliza McCartney for the gold medal with a best clearance of 4.75m, as she and the New Zealander both smashed the previous Games record of 4.62m.

Australian vaulters had won gold the previous five occasions the event had been contested at Commonwealth level, but Kennedy's third-placed effort on Friday lost little in comparison with any of those triumphs.

After qualifying for the 2015 world championships as a teenager, the West Australian's progress stalled for a couple of years.

But she has bounced back with a vengeance in 2018, improving her PB to 4.71m in February and performing with distinction on the big stage on Friday night.

"That was everything I dreamed of, it was amazing," said Kennedy, who had been troubled by a sore ankle in the build-up to the Games.

"Coming into this competition I was ranked fourth.

"It's such a high standard this year so I'm just happy to be a part of it.

"My heart was going so fast, nothing was going through my head and I just stuck to my cues.

"I didn't clear (4.65) but that's OK. I'm happy with 4.60.

"I had a job today and I went and did it."

Elsewhere it was a night of near-misses for the Australians.

Matt Denny was fourth in the discus, Celeste Mucci was fourth in the heptathlon and Michelle Jenneke and Brianna Beahan were fourth and fifth in a 100m hurdles final that sorely lacked the star power of the injured Sally Pearson.

Nigerian Oluwatobiloba Amusan won hurdles gold in 12.68 seconds, with the minor medals going to Jamaicans Danielle Williams and Yanique Thompson.

Teenager Mucci just missed out on a medal in the heptathlon.

She was in the bronze-medal position going into the concluding 800m, only to be overtaken by England's Niamh Emerson.

The gold went to England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson with 6255 points.

Denny's bid to become the first athlete since 1938 to medal in the hammer throw and the discus at Commonwealth level came up just short.

He finished fourth with 62.53m in a discus final dominated by Jamaican Fedrick Dacres (68.20m).

"I'm pretty frustrated to not get in the medals," said Denny.

"No-one's medalled in both for a long time and to be able to do it in both would have been amazing.

"It's a lost opportunity, that's the biggest thing for me."

Stewart McSweyn and Pat Tiernan were way off the pace in a men's 10,000m final won by Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei.

