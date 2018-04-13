Wilson wins men's singles bowls final

Aaron Wilson says he may easily have missed out on selection as Australia's men's singles lawn bowler, such is the depth in the squad.

But national coach Steve Glasson's pick was proved right, with Wilson making an extraordinary recovery from a slow start to beat Canada's Ryan Bester 21-14 in the Commonwealth Games final on Friday.

Bester - who in fact works as a greens co-ordinator at the Games venue of the Broadbeach Bowls Club - came out of the blocks hard.

At one point he opened up a 7-2 lead but Wilson bowled a near-perfect game from then on.

The Australian took 14 of the next 15 points to go up 16-8 after 15 ends and Bester had no answer.

Wilson's unstoppable run continued all the way to the gold medal.

He said he told Glasson he wanted to play singles but wasn't sure he would be picked for the Games.

Teammate Aron Sheriff could have represented Australia in singles equally as well, he said.

"It could have been Aron Sheriff easily but I got the opportunity and took it with both hands and gave it a good strangle.

"I always said I would love to have a good crack at it one day."

Englishman Robert Paxton won the singles bronze medal, defeating Scotland's defending champion Darren Burnett.

Earlier, Australia's men's fours won silver, going down 15-13 to the Scots on the last end after leading for the rest of the match.

Sheriff, the Australian skip, says Australian team chef de mission Steve Monaghetti consoled him and teammates Barrie Lester, Brett Wilkie and Nathan Rice after the loss.

He told them they will be proud of a silver medal - in time.

"We just had a good chat from our chef de mission; he said that the team should cherish these medals and Australia are proud of us," Sheriff said.

"I suppose we just have to think of it like that and I'm sure our families and everyone involved are proud of our achievement."