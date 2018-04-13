Semenya shines as Indian duo expelled

After two Indian athletes were expelled and five indigenous protesters arrested, peerless South African Caster Semenya returned the spotlight to competition with a glorious gold at the Commonwealth Games.

South Africa's Caster Semenya is eyeing off the 800m to go with her 1500m title.

Semenya's 800m triumph on Friday delivered a rare achievement - just the third woman to secure the 800-1500m double at a Commonwealth Games.

"Being able to win the double is a memory I'll never forget," Semenya said.

"But I'm doing this for the youth to show them that anything is possible if you believe."

Semenya's feat on her feet came after off-field troubles marred the Gold Coast Games on Friday.

Two Indians, triple jumper Rakesh Babu and race walker Irfan Thodi, were ordered to return home immediately after cleaners founds a needle in a cup in their apartment at the athletes' village.

Indian officials were reprimanded and warned they could be stripped of their accreditation if any further breaches occur, before they filed an appeal against the expulsion.

It's the second time the Indians have breached the Games' no-needles policy after a boxing team doctor was reprimanded for failing to properly dispose of a syringe in the days leading up to the opening ceremony.

Under Games rules, only medical practitioners and athletes with an approved medical condition requiring auto-injection such as diabetes can bring needles into the athletes' village.

"When the Commonwealth Games Federation says no tolerance, the Commonwealth Games Federation means no tolerance," federation president Loiuse Martin said.

The Indian syringe scandal came as five protesters were arrested by police near a shopping mall as an indigenous group continued their Games-long campaign.

The off-field incidents threatened to overshadow Friday's competition at the Games, where Australia remain atop the medal table with 65 golds, well clear of next-best England (31) and India (17).

But dual Olympic champion Semenya's gold medal - in a Games record time of one minute 56.68 seconds - and other high-class performances highlighted the ninth day of competition.

Kenyans Conseslus Kipruto, Abraham Kibiwott and Amos Kirui swept the 3000m steeplechase medals - remarkably, the sixth consecutive Games the nation has achieved the trifecta.

Jamaican Fedrick Dacres won the men's discus with a Games record effort of 68.20m, the women's pole vault gold was collected by Canadian Alysha Newman and women's shot putter Danniel Thomas-Dodd from Jamaica claimed a gold.

At the diving, England duo Thomas Daley and Daniel Goodfellow took gold in the mens 10m platform synchro and their countrymen Jack Laugher and Chris Mears were victors in the 3m springboard synchro.

Scotland's Grace Reid won the women's 1m springboard final.

And Cypriot rhythmic gymnast Diamanto Evripidou added two more golds, taking her haul to four for the Games.

But a silver and a bronze in other Friday finals denied her any chance of equalling or surpassing Australian swimmer Mitch Larkin's Games-best five golds.