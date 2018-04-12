Dramatic denouement to men's 200m

The Commonwealth Games men's 200m final has ended in high controversy, with England's Zharnel Hughes stripped of his gold medal for impeding runner-up Jereem Richards.

The English camp lodged an appeal against the disqualification, which saw the Trinidad and Tobago runner promoted to the gold-medal position, but it was rejected late on Thursday night.

Both men clocked 20.12 seconds but Hughes was originally declared the winner in a photo finish.

However officials soon after disqualified the Englishman, ruling he impeded Richards in the home straight as the pair made contact in the sprint for the line.

It appeared Hughes deliberately flung his arm into Richards after the pair made accidental contact as a result of the front-runner running on the far inside of his lane.

The disqualification, after Hughes celebrated with the English flag draped around his neck, meant Canada's Aaron Brown moved up to the silver medal and Northern Ireland's Leon Reid, who finished fourth, claimed bronze.

IAAF president Lord Sebastian Coe, commenting on the Seven Network, believed Hughes should have been disqualified.

"You can run on the line and you could be 3m ahead and run on the line, there is no material advantage, but if you do happen to impede or clash that will be the argument," Coe said.

The star-studded women's 200m final was a more straightforward affair.

Rio Olympics 400m champion Shauane Miller-Uibo from the Bahamas made a successful step down in distance to win the half-lap race in 22.09 seconds.

The minor medals went to Jamaican Shericka Jackson (22.28) and England's Dina Asher-Smith (22.29) with Olympic 100m and 200m champ Elaine Thompson from Jamaica a close fourth in 22.30.

Kyron McMaster won a first Commonwealth medal in any sport for the British Virgin Islands by claiming gold in the men's 400m hurdles.

McMaster took gold in 48.25 to lead a Caribbean sweep ahead of Jeffery Gibson from the Bahamas and Jamaican Jaheel Hyde.

Jamaican Janieve Russell won the women's 400m hurdles in 54.33, with Eilidh Doyle of Scotland taking Commonwealth silver for the second successive Games and South African Wenda Nel third.